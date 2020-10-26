WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Monday at 12:30 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

On the latest County Alert Map Wetzel County has moved into “orange” advisory

The West Virginia DHHR and the Marshall County Health Department has confirmed 1 new COVID-19 related death in Marshall County.

A West Virginia teachers union has lost its bid to stop the state from using its color-coded map to decide whether counties can hold in-person public school classes and athletic competitions during the coronavirus pandemic.

If you have issues with the stream, you can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.