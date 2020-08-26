WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Wednesday at 12:30 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
Yesterday, Gov. Justice announced that marching bands will be allowed to perform at High School football games after the WVSSAC stated they would not.
Last week, Gov. Justice changed the face-covering protocol in WV schools.
The WV DHHR confirmed 145 new positive COVID-19 cases with three additional deaths.
Also. Justice’s COVID-19 response team is considering mandatory testing for all students
If you have issues with the stream you can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.
