WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Monday at 12:30 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

Dozens of inmates at a West Virginia prison have tested positive for the new coronavirus.

Last week, Gov. Justice announced that marching bands will be allowed to perform at High School football games after the WVSSAC stated they would not.

Guidelines for marching bands can be found here.

The WV DHHR confirmed 140 new positive COVID-19 cases with one additional death.

