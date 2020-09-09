WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Friday at 1:00 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
Gov. Justice discussed the importance of schools reopening during the Sept. 8 coronavirus press briefing
The West Virginia DHHR confirmed 4 new COVID-19 related deaths and 147 new positive cases.
If you have issues with the stream, you can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.
