WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Friday at 12:30 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

Yesterday, the city of Morgantown issued a new order prohibiting parties and social gatherings

In response to increased rates of COVID-19 transmission, the states of New York and Connecticut have placed West Virginia and Ohio on their travel advisory.

Gov. Justice discussed the importance of schools reopening during the Sept. 8 coronavirus press briefing

The West Virginia DHHR confirmed 6 new COVID-19 related deaths and 157 new positive cases.

