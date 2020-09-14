WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:30 PM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Monday at 12:30 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

On Friday, Gov. Justice declared that counties in “orange” advisory will be moved remote learning.

Over the weekend, the WV Department of Education released their COVID-19 advisory map that showed, Ohio County in “yellow.” This caused some confusion because on the DHHR map, Ohio County was listed as “orange.”

The WV DHHR confirmed that 9 new people have died due to COVID-19 related issues and the Mountain State has 151 nee positive cases.

