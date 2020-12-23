WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 2:00 PM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 23, 2020, there have been 1,410,382 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 75,936 total cases and 1,194 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 74-year old female from Hampshire County, an 80-year old male from Cabell County, a 71-year old female from Morgan County, an 80-year old male from Wood County, a 61-year old male from Mason County, an 84-year old female from Hancock County, a 69-year old female from Mineral County, a 61-year old female from Kanawha County, a 97-year old female from Ritchie County, a 61-year old female from Marshall County, a 99-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 78-year old male from Mineral County, a 74-year old male from Mineral County, a 78-year old male from Kanawha County, a 91-year old female from Raleigh County, a 67-year old male from Marshall County, a 78-year old male from Clay County, a 69-year old female from Kanawha County, an 81-year old female from Putnam County, a 71-year old female from Taylor County, a 91-year old male from Cabell County, an 82-year old male from Monongalia County and a 97-year old female from Jackson County.