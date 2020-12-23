WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 2:00 PM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference on Wednesday at 2:00 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

The West Virginia DHHR reported 23 COVID-19 related deaths on Wednesday and 1,199 coronavirus cases.

On Monday, Gov Justice said he wants long-term facilities vaccinated for COVID-19 by Dec. 28

If you have issues with the stream, you can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.

