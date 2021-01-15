WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 4:00 PM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference on Friday at 4:00 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
The West Virginia DHHR announced that 31 people have died due to COVID-19 related deaths and 1,430 coronavirus cases have been confirmed.
West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says beginning Wednesday , West Virginians in the general public who are 70-years-old or older will be able to begin receiving vaccines for COVID-19 as Operation Save Our Wisdom continues.
Last week, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice stopped in the middle of reading the 73 latest deaths in West Virginia, to address a small group of protestors, taking part in a “Let Us Play” rally outside the Capitol.
If you have issues with the stream, you can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.