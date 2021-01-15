WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 4:00 PM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference on Friday at 4:00 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

The West Virginia DHHR announced that 31 people have died due to COVID-19 related deaths and 1,430 coronavirus cases have been confirmed.

 West Virginia Governor Jim Justice says beginning Wednesday , West Virginians in the general public who are 70-years-old or older will be able to begin receiving vaccines for COVID-19 as Operation Save Our Wisdom continues.

Last week, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice stopped in the middle of reading the 73 latest deaths in West Virginia, to address a small group of protestors, taking part in a “Let Us Play” rally outside the Capitol.

If you have issues with the stream, you can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter