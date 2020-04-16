WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 4:15 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Thursday at 4:15 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on April 16, 2020, there have been  18,027 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 723 positive, 17,304 negative and 12 deaths.

