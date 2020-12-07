WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds an 11:00 AM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference on Friday at 11:00 AM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

The West Virginia DHHR reported 3 new COVID-19 related deaths and 1,131 new coronavirus cases.

On Friday, Gov. Justice rolled out his WV COVID-19 vaccine initial allocation plan

Last this week Gov. Justice announced West Virginia residents could receive at home Covid-19 testing kits

Also, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice also said hospitals will reduce elective surgeries to ensure there is enough space to accommodate coronavirus patients as cases continue to surge.

If you have issues with the stream, you can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com