https://www.wtrf.com/top-stories/letters-to-santa/

WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:15 PM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference on Monday at 12:15 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

The West Virginia DHHR reported  10 COVID-19 related deaths; 1,177 coronavirus cases today.

On Friday, Gov. Justice gave specific details of who would get the vaccine first in West Virginia.

Also on Friday, West Virginia stated that they would stop the free in-home testing kits.

Last week, Gov Justice said West Virginia would receive more coronavirus vaccines than expected

If you have issues with the stream, you can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video
Countdown To Christmas
December 25 2020 12:00 am

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter