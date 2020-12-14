WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 12:15 PM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference on Monday at 12:15 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

The West Virginia DHHR reported 10 COVID-19 related deaths; 1,177 coronavirus cases today.

On Friday, Gov. Justice gave specific details of who would get the vaccine first in West Virginia.

Also on Friday, West Virginia stated that they would stop the free in-home testing kits.

Last week, Gov Justice said West Virginia would receive more coronavirus vaccines than expected

