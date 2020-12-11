WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds an 11:30 AM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

https://www.wtrf.com/top-stories/letters-to-santa/

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference on Friday at 11:30 AM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

The West Virginia DHHR reported  17 COVID-19 related deaths; 942 coronavirus cases today.

On Wednesday, Gov Justice said West Virginia would receive more coronavirus vaccines than expected

Last Friday, Gov. Justice rolled out his WV COVID-19 vaccine initial allocation plan

Last week Gov. Justice announced West Virginia residents could receive at home Covid-19 testing kits

Also, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice also said hospitals will reduce elective surgeries to ensure there is enough space to accommodate coronavirus patients as cases continue to surge.

