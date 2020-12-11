WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds an 11:30 AM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of December 11, 2020, there have been 1,283,407 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 60,637 total cases and 938 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 90-year old female from Hampshire County, an 85-year old female from Greenbrier County, a 101-year old female from Wyoming County, a 76-year old male from Jefferson County, a 74-year old female from Hampshire County, a 97-year old female from Preston County, a 69-year old male from Ohio County, an 82-year old female from Ohio County, a 91-year old female from Ohio County, a 90-year old male from Ohio County, an 86-year old male from Mineral County, a 93-year old female from Nicholas County, a 69-year old female from Ohio County, an 84-year old female from Kanawha County, a 77-year old male from Mineral County, a 95-year old female from Mineral County, and a 61-year old male from Mineral County.