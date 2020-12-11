WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds an 11:30 AM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference on Friday at 11:30 AM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
The West Virginia DHHR reported 17 COVID-19 related deaths; 942 coronavirus cases today.
On Wednesday, Gov Justice said West Virginia would receive more coronavirus vaccines than expected
Last Friday, Gov. Justice rolled out his WV COVID-19 vaccine initial allocation plan
Last week Gov. Justice announced West Virginia residents could receive at home Covid-19 testing kits
Also, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice also said hospitals will reduce elective surgeries to ensure there is enough space to accommodate coronavirus patients as cases continue to surge.
If you have issues with the stream, you can watch the briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com
