WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice to hold a press briefing on COVID-19 response in WV

ACADIA PARISH, La. (WFLA) -- The local police station in Acadia Parish, Louisiana appears to have unintentionally frightened members of the community by sounding a curfew alarm identical to the one used in the horror film, "The Purge."

Acadia Parish is currently under a 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. curfew where citizens are not to leave their homes and if they do, could receive a citation. To initiate the start of the curfew, patrol cars reportedly drove around the parish sounding an alarm that is eerily familiar, if not identical, to the one used in the movie "The Purge."