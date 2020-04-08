WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice to hold a press briefing on COVID-19 response in WV

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Wednesday at 1:00 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) today confirmed 50 new cases of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) have been officially reported to the state, making the total positive case count 462.

