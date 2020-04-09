WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice to hold a press briefing on COVID-19 response in WV

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Thursday at 12:30 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on April 9, 2020, there have been 12,934 residents tested for COVID-19, with 485 positive, 12,449 negative and four deaths.
If you have issues with the news conference above you can also watch on the 7News Facebook page or here on WTRF.com