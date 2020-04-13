WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice to hold a press briefing on COVID-19 response in WV

CHARLESTON, WV (WTRF) – In response to the United States Department of Transportation suspending its prohibition on food trucks at federally funded rest areas, the West Virginia Division of Highways has set guidelines allowing for food trucks at rest areas as a temporary measure to ease the burden on truck drivers during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

“Truck drivers who keep our stores supplied with the things we need are having difficulty finding food to eat along the way,” stated Jacob Bumgarner, P.E., Director of the WVDOH Operations Division. “Allowing food trucks at our rest areas keeps them from having to leave the interstate to look for something to eat. In our small towns, with the size of the trucks, that can be very difficult. The Randolph Sheppard Program, which provides opportunities for people who are blind or deaf, will continue to offer snacks in the vending machines at the rest areas and that valuable service is available as well. Food vendors will be limited to two per rest area –in addition to the Randolph Sheppard Program – and those meeting the requirements on the application will be selected on a first-come, first-served basis.”