Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice to hold a press briefing on COVID-19 response in WV

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice holds a Monday March 16, 2020 press conference at the West Virginia Capitol in Charleston, WV. The governor gave an update of how the state government is dealing with COVID-19, the disease that is caused by the new coronavirus. (F. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Monday at 1:00 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

The ninth COVID-19 associated death is a 69-year old male from Ohio County. “We offer our deepest sympathy to the individual’s family for their loss,” said Bill J. Crouch, Cabinet Secretary of DHHR.

If you have issues with the news conference above you can also watch on the 7News Facebook page or here on WTRF.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter