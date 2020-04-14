WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice to hold a press briefing on COVID-19 response in WV

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice pounds the table at the conclusion of his press conference saying the state can beat the coronavirus challenge, Friday, March 13, 2020 at the state Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. Justice announced that all schools are to be closed by the end of the school day Friday. (Chris Dorst/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Tuesday at 1:00 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on April 14, 2020, there have been 17,038 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 640 positive, 16,398 negative and nine deaths.

