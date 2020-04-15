Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice to hold a press briefing on COVID-19 response in WV

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice holds a press conference at the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston, on Thursday, March 12, 2020 announcing the state’s plans in dealing with the COVID-19 virus. (F. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Wednesday at 1:00 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., on April 15, 2020, there have been 17,656 laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 702 positive, 16,954 negative and 10 deaths.

If you have issues with the news conference above you can also watch on the 7News Facebook page or here on WTRF.com

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter