WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice to hold a press briefing on COVID-19 response in WV

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice holds a press conference at the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston, on Thursday, March 12, 2020 announcing the state’s plans in dealing with the COVID-19 virus. (F. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Wednesday at 11:15 AM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

Yesterday, during his press briefing, Gov. Justice announced two executive orders.

Governor Jim Justice announced that he signed an executive order to suspended all elective medical procedures and an executive order to shut down all private campgrounds to all new arrivals by out of state residents.

As of 3:30 p.m. March 31, there have been 162 positive coronavirus cases in the Mountain State.

The reported cases in each county are available below.

  • Berkeley (16)
  • Cabell (1)
  • Greenbrier (3)
  • Hancock (3)
  • Hardy (1)
  • Harrison (11)
  • Jackson (9)
  • Jefferson (8)
  • Kanawha (31)
  • Logan (2)
  • Marion (5)
  • Marshall (4)
  • Mason (3)
  • Mercer (2)
  • Monongalia (31)
  • Morgan (1)
  • Ohio (10)
  • Pleasants (1)
  • Preston (3)
  • Putnam (4)
  • Raleigh (3)
  • Randolph (1)
  • Roane (2)
  • Tucker (2)
  • Upshur (1)
  • Wetzel (1)
  • Wirt (1)
  • Wood (2)

If you have issues with the news conference above you can also watch on the 7News Facebook page or here on WTRF.com

