WATCH LIVE Coronavirus in West Virginia: Gov. Justice to hold a press briefing on COVID-19 response

Coronavirus

Charleston, WV. A (WTRF)- West Virginia Gov. Justice will provide an update for media on COVID-19 preparedness and response plans.

Yesterday, the West Virginia DHHR and the Jackson County Health Department has confirmed the second death in West Virginia from COVID-19 coronavirus.

Gov. Justice said during his press briefing yesterday that the West Virginia primary will be moved to June 9 and West Virginia will extend its school closure to April 30.

