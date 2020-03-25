WATCH LIVE Coronavirus in West Virginia: Governor Jim Justice holds news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice pounds the table at the conclusion of his press conference saying the state can beat the coronavirus challenge, Friday, March 13, 2020 at the state Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. Justice announced that all schools are to be closed by the end of the school day Friday. (Chris Dorst/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Wednesday to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 19 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday evening.

As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, there are currently 39 positive coronavirus cases in the Mountain State.

Berkeley (2)

Harrison (3)

Jackson (2)

Jefferson (3)

Kanawha (4)

Marshall (2)

Mercer (2)

Monongalia (16)

Preston (1)

Putnam (1)

Tucker (2)

Wood (1)

Tests have come back negative for 759 state residents. Six tests are still pending.