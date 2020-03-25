WATCH LIVE Coronavirus in West Virginia: Governor Jim Justice holds news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Wednesday to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.
West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed 19 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday evening.
As of 8 p.m. Tuesday, March 24, there are currently 39 positive coronavirus cases in the Mountain State.
- Berkeley (2)
- Harrison (3)
- Jackson (2)
- Jefferson (3)
- Kanawha (4)
- Marshall (2)
- Mercer (2)
- Monongalia (16)
- Preston (1)
- Putnam (1)
- Tucker (2)
- Wood (1)
Tests have come back negative for 759 state residents. Six tests are still pending.