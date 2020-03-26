WATCH LIVE Coronavirus in West Virginia: Governor Jim Justice holds news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice holds a press conference at the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston, on Thursday, March 12, 2020 announcing the state’s plans in dealing with the COVID-19 virus. (F. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Wednesday to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

As of 12 a.m. Thursday, March 26, there are currently 51 positive coronavirus cases in the Mountain State confirmed by WV DHHR.

Berkeley (2)

Harrison (3)

Jackson (4)

Jefferson (3)

Kanawha (5)

Logam (1)

Marion (1)

Marshall (2)

Mercer (2)

Monongalia (18)

Ohio (2)

Preston (2)

Putnam (2)

Raleigh (1)

Tucker (2)

Wood (1)

DHHR says there are 19 pending cases with 1,031 negative cases.

