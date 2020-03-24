WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Governor Jim Justice holds news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice holds a Monday March 16, 2020 press conference at the West Virginia Capitol in Charleston, WV. The governor gave an update of how the state government is dealing with COVID-19, the disease that is caused by the new coronavirus. (F. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Tuesday to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

The news conference will be the first since the Governor issued a “Stay At Home” order for West Virginia residents.

The “Stay At Home” order goes into effect at 8 PM tonight.

Last night, the Department of Health and Human Resources announced the number of confirmed coronavirus in West Virginia is now at 20.