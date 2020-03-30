WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Governor Jim Justice holds news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice pounds the table at the conclusion of his press conference saying the state can beat the coronavirus challenge, Friday, March 13, 2020 at the state Capitol in Charleston, W.Va. Justice announced that all schools are to be closed by the end of the school day Friday. (Chris Dorst/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Monday at 2 PM to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources confirmed the first death related to the coronavirus on Sunday.

As of 7:15 p.m. Sunday, March 29, there have been 124 positive coronavirus cases in the Mountain State. 2,984 state residents have tested negative for the virus.

The following counties in West Virginia have positive cases:

Berkeley (10)

Cabell (1)

Greenbrier (2)

Hancock (3)

Harrison (7)

Jackson (8)

Jefferson (5)

Kanawha (19)

Logan (1)

Marion (5)

Marshall (4)

Mason (3)

Mercer (2)

Monongalia (30)

Morgan (1)

Ohio (7)

Pleasants (1)

Preston (1)

Putnam (3)

Raleigh (4)

Tucker (2)

Upshur (1)

Wetzel (1)

Wirt (1)

Wood (2)

