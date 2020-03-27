Watch Live Coronvirus In West Virginia: Governor Jim Justice holds 3 PM news conference on COVID-19 coronavirus

West Virginia Governor Jim Justice holds a press conference at the West Virginia State Capitol in Charleston, on Thursday, March 12, 2020 announcing the state’s plans in dealing with the COVID-19 virus. (F. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Friday to provide the latest updates on the coronavirus in West Virginia.

There was a reported death by WV DHHR but that has since been retracted

Last night DHHR confirmed 76 positive COVID-19 Coronavirus cases, 1,779 negative cases, and 43 pending cases.

As of 10 PM yesterday, these are the confirmed cases in each county.

Berkeley (4)

Harrison (4)

Jackson (5)

Jefferson (4)

Kanawha (15)

Logan (1)

Marion (2)

Marshall (3)

Mason (1)

Mercer (2)

Monongalia (24)

Ohio (1)

Preston (1)

Putnam (2)

Raleigh (2)

Tucker (2)

Upshur (1)

Wood (2)

You can watch the news conference on the 7News Facebook page or here on WTRF.com