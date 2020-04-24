WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice holds 11:30AM presser on coronavirus update

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Friday at 11:30 a.m. to provide the latest updates on COVID-19 in West Virginia.
The Department of Health and Human Resources announced seven new positive coronavirus cases and one additional death Friday morning..
You can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.
