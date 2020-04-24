WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice holds 11:30AM presser on coronavirus update

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice holds a Monday March 16, 2020 press conference at the West Virginia Capitol in Charleston, WV. The governor gave an update of how the state government is dealing with COVID-19, the disease that is caused by the new coronavirus. (F. Brian Ferguson/Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP)

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Gov. Jim Justice will hold a news conference Friday at 11:30 a.m. to provide the latest updates on COVID-19 in West Virginia.

The Department of Health and Human Resources announced seven new positive coronavirus cases and one additional death Friday morning..

You can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.