WATCH LIVE: Gov. Justice to hold emergency briefing at 11 AM to discuss potential adjustments to color-coded county advisory map system

Coronavirus

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- West Virginia Governor, Jim Justice, held an emergency meeting yesterday with his advisors to discuss the potential adjustments to the color-coded county advisory map.

Gov. Justice is thinking about adding the color ‘gold’ to the map, which will be placed in between yellow and orange.

Under gold, counties will be allowed to have in-person instruction and extra-curricular activities.

The meeting, which included leaders from the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, West Virginia Department of Education, West Virginia National Guard, West Virginia Secondary School Activities Commission, Coronavirus Czar Dr. Clay Marsh, and other members of the Governor’s staff, went on well into the evening as experts discussed a multitude of possibilities.

Gov. Justice said during his briefing Monday that he would give a response to the meeting Monday night but later announced he would have a briefing this morning at 11 AM.

