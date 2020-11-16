WATCH LIVE: Ohio Gov. DeWine addresses Ohio Valley residents on COVID-19 concerns

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine addresses residents of the Ohio Valley area at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16 at the Ohio County Airport in Wheeling, West Virginia.
Gov. DeWine will be the recent COVID-19 spikes in cases, hospitalizations, and ICU admissions throughout Ohio and specifically in this region of the state.
