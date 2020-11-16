WATCH LIVE: Ohio Gov. DeWine addresses Ohio Valley residents on COVID-19 concerns

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Wheeling, W.Va (WTRF) — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine addresses residents of the Ohio Valley area at 11:30 a.m. Monday, Nov. 16 at the Ohio County Airport in Wheeling, West Virginia.

Gov. DeWine will be the recent COVID-19 spikes in cases, hospitalizations, and ICU admissions throughout Ohio and specifically in this region of the state.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter