WATCH LIVE: Sundale Nursing Home receives 20 positive COVID-19 results between residents and staff

UPDATE (3/25/20 12:50 p.m.)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sundale Nursing Home has announced that it will be hosting a press conference with an update on the coronavirus outbreak at the nursing home at 1 p.m. on Wednesday.

The press conference can be streamed live in the video player above or at this link.

ORIGINAL (3/25/20 12:39 p.m.)

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Sundale Nursing Home has received more confirmed cases of coronavirus, raising the total of cases to 20, with more than 75 tests still pending.

According to Dr. Carl Schrader with Sundale Nursing Home, the tests have confirmed that 16 residents of the facility and four members of staff are positive for the virus.

Due to the high volume of cases and the need to ensure staff are well enough to take care of the nursing home’s residents, the pending tests will most likely not be returned until Thursday, Schrader said.

In order to prevent the spread of the disease, those residents who have tested positive for the have been placed into isolation, Schrader said, and the nursing home plans to open a “COVID unit” in the near future.

The idea of this COVID unit will be to help stop the spread of the virus between units, while also helping to protect staff and the outside community, Schrader said, and that staff who work on the unit will receive special training.