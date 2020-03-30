WATCH: Sundale Nursing Home reports no new COVID-19 cases

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Sundale Nursing Home, in Morgantown, has thus far been the epicenter of the coronavirus in West Virginia.

One Monday, Sundale officials provided an update on the situation there. They have had no new positive cases among residents or staff, officials said. Seventeen residents who have tested positive are still being treated at Sundale, three are at Ruby Memorial Hospital and one is in the ICU at Mon Health Medical Center, according to officials. Two residents who tested negative for coronavirus did die between last Thursday and today, from non-COVID related issues, officials said.

Sundale staff are taking the temperatures of all residents every four hours and have started a hand hygiene program for all residents, officials said. Panhandle Cleaning & Restoration is coming back to Sundale today to again decontaminate hallways and common areas, while Sundale staff are cleaning resident rooms daily, according to officials.

Sundale is also providing housing for its staff, who are caring for the residents who have tested positive, officials said.

Sundale officials have done a virtual conference with family members of some patients and will do them, wing by wing, over the next two days, for relatives of all residents.

There have not been additional reports of staff mistreatment in the community, and Sundale staff said they are grateful for the community support they have received, including donations of food, supplies and personal hygiene items. Sundale intends to publish a list of donors on its Facebook page.

In addressing the false report of a resident death last Friday, Sundale officials said that they got the death report through proper channels and believe that confusion related to patients having the same last name. Dr. Carl Shrader said that it was no place for egos and the they were quick to take responsibility for the confusion.

As of last Thursday, Sundale officials said that 21 of its residents and eight of its employees had tested positive for coronavirus.

Sundale was also in the headlines around the state on Friday, after an incorrect report of the death of one of it’s residents was announced by the WV DHHR.

Meanwhile, Sundale officials have complained about the way their employees have been treated in the community, prompting a plea from Monongalia County health officials for compassion.