(WTRF)- A viral video shows an anti-masker taking off her underwear in a grocery store and using it as a mask.

She’s being called the ‘Thong Mask Karen.’

The video shows a cashier asking a woman to wear a mask.

‘Karen’ carefully arranges the thong over her face, with the largest portion covering her mouth and the thin strap running over her nose.

Thong Mask Karen then flashes the cashier a thumbs-up