‘We Like Those Math Facts’ Bellaire teachers take on Cardi B in math parody

Coronavirus

Bellaire, OH (WTRF)- With schools currently closed for the time being, due to COVID-19 coronavirus concerns, teachers and students are finding creative ways to learn, teach, and have fun.

7th grade Bellaire Middle School teacher John Farrier, along with his wife 8th grade Bellaire Middle School teacher Ashley Farrier did their part to keep their students interested and entertained in math during the virus outbreak.

The Farrier’s did their best math-rap parody to the beat of “I Like It Like That” by Cardi B, Bad Bunny & J Balvin. You can check it out in the above video player or on their YouTube page

