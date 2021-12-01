“We want them to be protected”: Repeat Pfizer doses given in Hancock County

New Cumberland, W.Va. (WTRF) – Certain patients are being re-vaccinated in Hancock County after a pharmacy administered shots that were too diluted for several months.

The DHHR says if you received the Pfizer vaccine at Davis Brothers pharmacy starting in April—you’re going to need some additional shots.

That’s why they’ve called in some extra help for the existing clinic at Mountaineer Casino.

There are different plans in place depending on which shots patients received at that pharmacy.

Those who got both of them there are recommended to get two repeat doses three weeks apart, as well as those who got their first dose there and haven’t yet completed the two-dose series.

However, those who only received their second shot there just need one repeat dose.

Hancock County’s Health Department says they stepped up as soon as they received word from the state.

The state bureau of public health have called us to action and we’ve done so…We care about our community and we want them to be protected. Jackie Huff, Hancock County Health Department Administrator

The entire northern panhandle is also on board helping with the effort.

Assistance with this week’s clinic also came from staff in Brooke, Ohio and Marshall Counties.

The Health Department will be there again tomorrow between 10 a.m. and noon, and Change Inc. will be at their facility in Newell from 9 to 3 Friday.

Officials at the clinic told me that today’s participation was a little low—but they’re hoping they’ll see more people roll up their sleeves this week as word spreads that they’re there.