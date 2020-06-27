‘Wear a mask’: A message from Wheeling first responders

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – We’ve been hearing it for months: ‘wear a mask.’
Now, first responders say people are getting careless when it comes to the protective face coverings.
Chief Larry Helms with the Wheeling Fire Department said if 80 percent of people would wear a mask, it would reduce cases again dramatically.
You can have an opinion either way, but just try to maintain social distancing and wear your mask.Chief Larry Helms, Wheeling Fire Department
He also added, if you call first responders for help and you’re not wearing a mask, they will put one on you.
The mask doesn’t necessarily protect you as much as it protects everybody around you. So, if you’re calling us and medical attention and we put a mask on you, us having a mask and you having a mask decreases the potential of transmission greatly.Chief Larry Helms, Wheeling Fire Department
Chief Helms added that other countries are diligent about mask wearing, and it’s working, but here it seems to be a social faux pas.
He reiterates that you don’t have to wear them with family in your household, but please put them on when going out in public.
