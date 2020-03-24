Weirton Transit remains in full operation amid COVID-19 pandemic

WEIRTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – If your workplace is deemed as an essential business, then many people rely on you for what you do, especially now in these difficult times surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Public transportation, countless people rely on it to get where they need to go, so how does that stand now?

After the Governor’s execution of the Stay At Home order, Weirton Transit will continue to operate all regular routes at their regular hours. ​Their demand service is still operating as well.​ As an essential business, Weirton Transit takes various residents to vital medical treatments and to essential workplaces.​ Bus drivers can ask people to separate to keep a social distance. After every run, the busses are sanitized, and every bus is equipped with instructive brochures from the CDC and Governor’s Office.​

Manager of Weirton Transit, Donna Gialluco, told 7News “so we are doing as much as we can on a daily basis hour by hour to keep our busses safe and clean for our riders, our transportation is affordable and that is their only means of transportation for work so in order to keep them working we have to keep running to get them to work.”

If you have any questions about their service call their office at (304)-797-8597.

