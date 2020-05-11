Wellness facilities, drive-in theaters allowed to reopen today in Week 3 phase of “The Comeback”

Charleston, W.Va (WTRF)- West Virginia physical therapy centers and drive-in movie theaters will be allowed to reopen under a plan to boost the state’s economy during the coronavirus pandemic.

Those businesses can reopen as of today (May 11, 2020)

He says the order (Full Order below) includes gyms and fitness centers that offer exercise therapy, physical and post-operative therapy, and are staffed with licensed health care providers.

Occupancy will be reduced, while showers, locker rooms, swimming pools and hot tubs will remain off limits.

Regular gyms and recreational facilities must stay closed.

Drive-in theater (Full Order below) customers are asked to buy tickets in advance or by means other than cash.

everal additional types of businesses will be permitted to reopen in the weeks ahead.

Gov. Justice says the opening schedule for these businesses will be based upon the recommendations of state medical experts and upon testing data available at that time.

Gov. Justice will hold his daily COVID-19 briefing at 1:00 PM

You can watch the press briefing on the 7News Facebook page or on WTRF.com.