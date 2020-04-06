Wendy’s increasing workers’ hourly pay by 10% for next 5 weeks

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Wendy’s announced it will be increasing its workers’ pay during the next few weeks as the COVID-19 coronavirus continues to spread.
In a recent letter sent to workers, Wendy’s announced it will be giving hourly crew members, shift managers and assistant general managers in company restaurants a 10% increase in hourly pay over the next five weeks.
Wendy’s also announced it would be offering free meals for employees working in Company restaurants, and discounted family meals for employees on their days off.
Most Wendy’s restaurants are currently operating with drive-thru and delivery service only.
