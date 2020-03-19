‘Went very smooth’: Health official speaks on first day of COVID-19 testing

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling-Ohio County Health Administrator Howard Gamble has been a busy man in recent weeks due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

He joined 7News in studio Wednesday night to talk about coronavirus prevention and the new testing site at Wheeling Park. Gamble says that the first day of testing “went very smooth” and that the experience was quicker than going to an emergency room.

“Kudos to Wheeling Hospital because they did the brunt of the work,” Gamble said during 7News at 5 on Wednesday. “But the assistance from Wheeling Police, Wheeling Fire, the county EMA and health departments pulled off a really good clinic. When I left, about 65 individuals had been tested which means 65 less people in the ER, a doctor’s office or a clinic. So that was a really good outcome for this activity.”

The testing site at Wheeling Park re-opens Thursday at 10:00 a.m. Gamble says to make sure you’ve called and registered or call your physician to register so that you’re eligible for the clinic.

