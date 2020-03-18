‘We’re in uncharted territory–there’s no script for this,’ officials say

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) – Officials revealed plans and advice for the days ahead with COVID-19, saying it could all change from day-to-day.

Mayor Glenn Elliott says they face the risk of over-reacting, or under-reacting. He said over-reacting could create undue economic hardship.

But he added that under-reacting could mean people would lose their lives.

The corporation that owns the shuttered OVMC complex has offered to sell all the buildings except the Robert C. Byrd Center, for just the price of back taxes and transaction costs.

In light of COVID-19, obviously, there’s the ER, the ICU, the PCU units there. We toured them this morning, just with an eye to see how quickly we could get these facilities back on line if there is indeed an outbreak in this area. Wheeling City Mayor Glenn Elliott

City employees are still reporting to work but they’re asking the public to pay bills from home.

For example, we had 80 people come in yesterday to the water department. We’re strongly encouraging, starting today, that people mail in their water bills, mail in their taxes, mail in their parking tickets. Wheeling City Manager Robert Herron

The police chief says a crisis can bring out the worst in people.

There may even be personal attacks on law enforcement with someone who believes or wants you to believe they have this virus and they will spit on you and all that. Wheeling Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger

If you call 911, the fire chief says dispatchers will ask a lot of questions, so be patient and answer them.

Just because you’re ill or you have flu-like symptoms doesn’t necessarily mean that you have to seek emergency department help. If you can get along with your normal home care, than that’s what we encourage you to do. Wheeling Fire Chief Larry Helms

But also, if you’re sick, stay home. If you’re calling in, and your employer then calls us and asks us if you should stay home, the answer is yes. No matter what they have–the stomach virus, flu-like symptoms, they need to stay home. Howard Gamble, Admistrator – Ohio County Health Department

We are Americans, we are West Virginians, and we are Ohio Valleyans. We are resilient and we will overcome this just like we do everything else. Wheeling Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger

Officials say if your temperature goes above 100.4 degrees and you have shortness of breath, then it’s time to call your doctor.

