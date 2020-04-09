Wesbanco Arena/Capitol Theater maintained in case of emergency

WHEELING, W.Va (WTRF)- The two major entertainment venues in downtown Wheeling are temporarily shut down.

All events at both WesBanco Arena and the Capitol Theatre have either been postponed or canceled.

The box office remains closed since no tickets are currently being sold. However, it’s business as usual for the maintenance staff at the arena.

The building is being fully maintained it case it is needed for an emergency situation, where it can be used in a number of different ways.

Under the local emergency services plan, we are a site of emergency services potential. So this could be a National Guard command center. It could be a warehouse, it could be a treatment center. It could be a quarantine center. So while we are operating behind the scenes, we are not opened to the public Denny Magruder. Executive Director, Wes Banco Arena

Magruder says he hopes to be back in business soon since several events have already been rescheduled.