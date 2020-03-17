WLU classes moving to strictly online

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Liberty University is converting face-to-face classes into safer teaching environments.

All classes will soon be online, thanks to Coronavirus fears.

West Liberty is one of the many colleges and universities that aren’t having any in-person classes for its students currently. The university is giving its students another week added to their Spring Break this week.

Online classes are still in session, but it’s the in-person classes that are on pause.

All professors are learning how to make their lessons online this week through learning management systems, such as video conferencing, Skype and discussion boards. These are methods that university officials see the need for now more than ever.

It’s important that we continue instruction through the rest of the system. We need to make sure we’re providing instruction the best way we can. So, quality is always very important to us. Brian Crawford, Provost of West Liberty University

All in-person classes will resume to online teachings on Monday, March 23.

Crawford says they’re not expecting classes to go back to normal any earlier than April 6.

