West Liberty University to hold ‘virtual commencement’ for 2020 spring graduates

WEST LIBERTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – 2020 spring commencement at West Liberty University is being converted into a virtual ceremony, according to officials.

The traditional format was replaced due to social distancing and other restrictions as the world continues to combat the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The virtual ceremony will take place May 9 on the university’s streaming platform, Topper Station. Students will be sent a link to view the ceremony.

A time has yet to be determined.

We congratulate our seniors and regret that the Class of 2020 cannot have its traditional commencement ceremony, however, this virtual ceremony promises to be the next best choice to celebrate the amazing Class of 2020. The Class of 2020 has so much to be proud of and are part of a truly historic moment in time. President Stephen Greiner – West Liberty University

According to President Greiner, all spring graduates will be invited back for a traditional ceremony at a later date.

Latest Posts: