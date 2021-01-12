West Virginia breaks new grim record for virus cases, deaths

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia reported a new peak in confirmed coronavirus cases and a record 206 deaths last week.

In good news, health workers also administered nearly 40,000 vaccine shots, doubling the pace of vaccinations.

The state is now up to 92,070 vaccine doses administered. It closed the week leading the nation on number of doses per 100,000 residents.

It next plans a big push to vaccinate teachers ahead of Gov. Jim Justice’s goal to restart in-person education at as many schools as possible on Jan. 19.

West Virginia has set weekly virus records in eight of the past 11 weeks.