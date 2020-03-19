DHHR confirms second positive COVID-19 case in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources is confirming the state’s second positive COVID-19 case.

The individual is a Mercer County resident and officials say the coronavirus case is travel related.

As of 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 148 state residents have been tested for the virus. Results have come back negative for 143 people and three are currently pending.

*This story will be updated*

