West Virginia Coronavirus cases up to 16, Gov. Justice’s next address scheduled for Monday morning

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) confirmed four new cases of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the state, Sunday, making the total positive case count at 16. New cases were identified in Jefferson, Kanawha and Monongalia counties.

The state breakdown of cases by county are three people from Jefferson County, one person from Jackson County, three people from Kanawha County, two from Marshall County, two from Mercer County, two from Monongalia County, one from Putnam County and two individuals from Tucker County. All cases are travel related, according to the DHHR.

As of Sunday, March 22, 2020, at 7:00 p.m., 460 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 16 positive, 444 negative and 4 tests pending (at state lab). These numbers include positive and negative tests from the state’s public health lab, commercial labs and hospitals, officials said.

On Sunday, West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice issued the following statement:

“Opinions for political gain, without medical facts, can be dangerous to all of us. As you saw during my address last night, I am trying with all in me to allow our state to be successful in defeating this disease.

I am relying on our medical community, as well as the federal government, to give me the recommendations as to whether we should take more stringent action. They have not given those recommendations to me at this time. However, we will be working into the hours of the night tonight, monitoring every single aspect of this, which may very well lead us to take more aggressive measures.

I have scheduled my next media briefing for tomorrow at 11 a.m. Any further actions will be announced at that time.”

