West Virginia couple on the mend from coronavirus

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (The Journal) — A West Virginia couple are celebrating their recovery from the new coronavirus.
The Journal reports James Vigil learned from health officials on Friday that he would be cleared of the virus on Saturday, while Carolyn Vigil was told she could expect a similar bill of health on Monday.
Carolyn Vigil posted a photo of the smiling couple on her Facebook page on Friday night
James Vigil was the state’s first reported case of coronavirus on March 17. His wife soon followed.
The couple recuperated at home and now want to give back. They are hoping to donate their antibody-rich plasma for research or to aid those who are sick.
