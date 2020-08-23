West Virginia DHHR releases updated COVID-19 information map

(WTRF) The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) released its updated County Alert System map showing all 55 counties and the color-coded system for the number of COVID-19 cases in each county.

Red, orange, yellow and green are the colors used for each level with red representing the most cases and green the least.

Four counties in the Northern Panhandle area, Hancock, Marshall, Tyler and Wetzel were designated green while two, Brooke and Ohio, were coded yellow.

For more information or to search by county, visit the West Virginia DHHR COVID-19 dashboard at https://dhhr.wv.gov/COVID-19/Pages/default.aspx. Use the County Alert System tab for the map.