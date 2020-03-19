West Virginia DMV regional offices to close

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles will close to the public beginning Thursday, March 19 out of an abundance of caution, reducing exposure to both customers and employees.

DMV Headquarters in Charleston will remain in operation with a smaller staff to continue all online and mail-in business transactions while maintaining social distance internally for employee safety.

Online services include:

Driver’s license renewal (if no changes, and every other cycle)

Duplicate driver’s license request

Vehicle registration renewals

Duplicate vehicle registration decals and cards

Print your driving record

Check your driver’s license status

For a full list of online service, please visit their website.

The DMV is also extending the expiration date of any driver’s license, instructional permit, or vehicle registration with an expiration date in March or April of 2020 for three months from the date of expiration on the face of the document.

However, DMV will continue to renew any of these items online or through the U.S. Mail as they come in.

For additional information, contact West Virginia Division of Motor Vehicles at 1-800-642-9066.

