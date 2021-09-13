West Virginia has record high ICU, ventilators, hospitalized COVID cases

West Virginia has again set a record for ICU cases and people on ventilators but the state now has a record high of people hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Currently, in West Virginia, 852 people are currently hospitalized, 267 people are in the ICU with 162 people are hospitalized on a ventilator.

Vaccinated people make up 140 of the 852 hospitalized, with 26 of 267 in the ICU and 14 of the 162 are on a ventilator in a hospital.

West Virginia reported 31 deaths due to COVID over the weekend according to Governor Jim Justice and 1,417 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.