West Virginia has record high ICU, ventilators, hospitalized COVID cases

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

West Virginia has again set a record for ICU cases and people on ventilators but the state now has a record high of people hospitalized due to COVID-19.

Currently, in West Virginia, 852 people are currently hospitalized, 267 people are in the ICU with 162 people are hospitalized on a ventilator.

Vaccinated people make up 140 of the 852 hospitalized, with 26 of 267 in the ICU and 14 of the 162 are on a ventilator in a hospital.

West Virginia reported 31 deaths due to COVID over the weekend according to Governor Jim Justice and 1,417 new Covid cases in the past 24 hours.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter