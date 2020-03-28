West Virginia jumps past 100 mark for confirmed COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – According to the Department of Health and Human Resources, confirmed coronavirus cases in West Virginia has jumped past the 100 mark.

As of 6:00 p.m. March 28, there has been 113 positive COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State.

17 new cases were identified on Saturday, including Hancock and Marshall Counties.

Although not reported, the Wetzel-Tyler Health Department confirmed its first positive coronavirus case on Saturday.

2,818 state residents have been tested in West Virginia for COVID-19 with 2,705 coming back with negative results.

There have been no deaths reported in the state as well.

Latest Numbers:

Berkeley (10)

Greenbrier (2)

Hancock (3)

Harrison (5)

Jackson (7)

Jefferson (4)

Kanawha (19)

Logan (1)

Marion (5)

Marshall (4)

Mason (3)

Mercer (2)

Monongalia (29)

Ohio (6)

Pleasants (1)

Preston (1)

Putnam (3)

Raleigh (3)

Tucker (2)

Upshur (1)

Wood (2)

Latest Posts: