West Virginia jumps past 100 mark for confirmed COVID-19 cases

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – According to the Department of Health and Human Resources, confirmed coronavirus cases in West Virginia has jumped past the 100 mark.
As of 6:00 p.m. March 28, there has been 113 positive COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State.
17 new cases were identified on Saturday, including Hancock and Marshall Counties.
Although not reported, the Wetzel-Tyler Health Department confirmed its first positive coronavirus case on Saturday.
2,818 state residents have been tested in West Virginia for COVID-19 with 2,705 coming back with negative results.
There have been no deaths reported in the state as well.
Latest Numbers:
- Berkeley (10)
- Greenbrier (2)
- Hancock (3)
- Harrison (5)
- Jackson (7)
- Jefferson (4)
- Kanawha (19)
- Logan (1)
- Marion (5)
- Marshall (4)
- Mason (3)
- Mercer (2)
- Monongalia (29)
- Ohio (6)
- Pleasants (1)
- Preston (1)
- Putnam (3)
- Raleigh (3)
- Tucker (2)
- Upshur (1)
- Wood (2)
