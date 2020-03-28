Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

West Virginia jumps past 100 mark for confirmed COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – According to the Department of Health and Human Resources, confirmed coronavirus cases in West Virginia has jumped past the 100 mark.

As of 6:00 p.m. March 28, there has been 113 positive COVID-19 cases in the Mountain State.

17 new cases were identified on Saturday, including Hancock and Marshall Counties.

Although not reported, the Wetzel-Tyler Health Department confirmed its first positive coronavirus case on Saturday.

2,818 state residents have been tested in West Virginia for COVID-19 with 2,705 coming back with negative results.

There have been no deaths reported in the state as well.

Latest Numbers:

  • Berkeley (10)
  • Greenbrier (2)
  • Hancock (3)
  • Harrison (5)
  • Jackson (7)
  • Jefferson (4)
  • Kanawha (19)
  • Logan (1)
  • Marion (5)
  • Marshall (4)
  • Mason (3)
  • Mercer (2)
  • Monongalia (29)
  • Ohio (6)
  • Pleasants (1)
  • Preston (1)
  • Putnam (3)
  • Raleigh (3)
  • Tucker (2)
  • Upshur (1)
  • Wood (2)

